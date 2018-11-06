Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,890 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

