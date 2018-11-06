Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,865,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,982,000 after purchasing an additional 586,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,073,000 after purchasing an additional 384,319 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,742,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First American Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First American Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $794,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/parallel-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-first-american-financial-corp-faf.html.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.