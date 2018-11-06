Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $275.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $254.77 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

