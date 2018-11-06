Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Party City Holdco has set its FY18 guidance at $1.76-1.87 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRTY opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $53,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

