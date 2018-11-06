Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 463,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,736,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

