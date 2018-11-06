PAWS Fund Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,459.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3,459.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded down 79.3% against the dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00012061 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00150630 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00262461 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.92 or 0.10406335 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 507,534 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

