Peabody Energy (BTU) PT Lowered to $42.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

BTU traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

In related news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $112,437.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,486 shares of company stock worth $3,108,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $160,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

