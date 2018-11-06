Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peak Resorts were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,281,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 235,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 150.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKIS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Peak Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $70.75 million, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. Research analysts predict that Peak Resorts Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

SKIS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peak Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

