Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Rightmove (RMV)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Rightmove to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rightmove to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,150 ($54.23) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($80.36) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,538.31 ($59.30).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 459.45 ($6.00) on Friday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 3,846 ($50.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,595 ($60.04).

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,948 ($64.65), for a total value of £258,978.32 ($338,401.05).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.