PeerStream (PEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million.
PEER stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. PeerStream has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.31.
About PeerStream
PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.
