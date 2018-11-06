Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Acquires New Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth $139,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.97. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $109,803.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,213 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $436,038. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.36.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

