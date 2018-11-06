Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,912 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of CNOOC worth $55,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,538,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNOOC alerts:

CEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.82.

Shares of CEO opened at $174.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. CNOOC Ltd has a 1 year low of $132.62 and a 1 year high of $202.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were paid a $3.8217 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 5th. CNOOC’s payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/pendal-group-ltd-grows-holdings-in-cnooc-ltd-ceo.html.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.