PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNNT. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.08.

PNNT stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $492.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 72,748 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

