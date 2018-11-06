Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY19 guidance at $1.72-1.82 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “$38.15” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

In related news, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 6,939 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $255,147.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 22,672 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $749,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,757,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,153,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,217. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

