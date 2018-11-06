Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

