Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) is scheduled to release its Q3 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter.

Get Pernix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 9,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,510. Pernix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pernix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/pernix-therapeutics-ptx-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Pernix Therapeutics Company Profile

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs primarily for the United States market. It targets underserved therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system (CNS), including pain, neurology, and psychiatry.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Pernix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.