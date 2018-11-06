Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a report published on Monday. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 265,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

