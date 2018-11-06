Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Realogy Holdings Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Realogy in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Realogy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Realogy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Realogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Realogy has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

