Pirate Blocks Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (SKULL)

Pirate Blocks (CURRENCY:SKULL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. Pirate Blocks has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pirate Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Blocks has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.02619870 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011225 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000633 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001211 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pirate Blocks Coin Profile

Pirate Blocks (SKULL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Pirate Blocks’ official Twitter account is @pirateblocksdc.

Buying and Selling Pirate Blocks

Pirate Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

