Pitcairn Co. Purchases 2,163 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

