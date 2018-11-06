Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,699,000 after buying an additional 831,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,241,000 after buying an additional 3,242,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,905,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,485,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,733,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,326,000 after buying an additional 2,406,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,959,000 after buying an additional 3,682,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,017,443 shares of company stock valued at $73,155,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

