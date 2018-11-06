Planet Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 280 call options.

PLNT opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $1,620,802.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,802.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $4,064,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,226 shares of company stock worth $26,271,812 in the last 90 days. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $648,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 119.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 220,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 119,868 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 85,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 33.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 587.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after buying an additional 1,659,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

