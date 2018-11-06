Pluralsight Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 13th (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight’s (NASDAQ:PS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 13th. Pluralsight had issued 20,700,000 shares in its IPO on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $310,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pluralsight from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 164.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 251.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 10,170.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

