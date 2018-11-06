Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.

Powell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of POWL traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 37,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,387. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

