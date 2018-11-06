Praxair, Inc. (PX) Stake Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Praxair accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxair by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in Praxair by 32.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Praxair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Praxair in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Praxair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,169,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,959,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PX stock opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $169.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

