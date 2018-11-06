PressOne (PRS) Tops One Day Volume of $4,756.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,756.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00150841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00260787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.68 or 0.09945282 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.