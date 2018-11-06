Pretium Resources (PVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PVG. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday, October 21st. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $146.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 97.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth $108,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 166.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

