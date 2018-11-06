Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 303,389 Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) by 148.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.41% of Corporate Capital Trust worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the first quarter worth about $12,700,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,665,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Capital Trust by 1,437.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 227,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,134,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,562,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 7,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $122,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Wilson purchased 2,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $40,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Capital Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

