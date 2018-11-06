PROS (PRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PROS to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE PRO opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $390,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,383,922.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,088,600. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 13.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,262,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,244,000 after acquiring an additional 272,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,873,000 after purchasing an additional 135,464 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 875,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 96.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 469,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 230,754 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.