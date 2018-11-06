PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 25.03%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.18. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $52.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

