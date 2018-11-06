PTC Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,777% compared to the average volume of 74 call options.

Shares of PTCT opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,441,000 after acquiring an additional 170,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,756 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 795.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 447,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,929,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

