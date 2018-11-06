Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBYI. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $164.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.45.

Shares of PBYI opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 295.69% and a negative net margin of 73.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 926.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,732,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,650,000 after buying an additional 91,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after buying an additional 135,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,720,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after buying an additional 132,205 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after buying an additional 465,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 168.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after buying an additional 343,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

