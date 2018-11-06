Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2018 – Puma Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

11/2/2018 – Puma Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

11/2/2018 – Puma Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/2/2018 – Puma Biotechnology was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Puma Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00. They wrote, “: We are lowering our 12-month price target to $50 from $75, but are maintaining our Overweight rating on shares of PBYI. Puma reported Nerlynx sales of $53M, which was under FactSet consensus of $58M. We are not necessarily lowering the price target due to the miss, but rather the explanations behind what are driving Nerlynx trends. We have slowed the ramp, increased discontinuations, and our 2025 Nerlynx revenues are $760M vs. $1.02B. We find the communication patterns related to the Nerlynx launch as highly challenging and tough to interpret. We increased the discount rate from 10% to 11% to proxy our view that we have lower visibility into these launch trends.””

10/10/2018 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Puma Biotech's sales for its only marketed drug, Nerlynx for early stage HER2-positive breast cancer, have improved steadily since launch in July 2017. Nerlynx is under review in the EU. Meanwhile, several additional studies on Nerlynx targeting different types of breast cancer patient populations and in earlier-line settings are currently underway. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, due to the lack of a strong pipeline, the company is totally dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any kind of regulatory setback for Nerlynx could affect the company’s growth prospects. Competition in the breast cancer space is also concerning.”

10/2/2018 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2018 – Puma Biotechnology is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Puma Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/18/2018 – Puma Biotechnology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $164.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2018 – Puma Biotechnology is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2018 – Puma Biotechnology is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 79,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,484. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $763.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.60. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 73.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.69%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 926.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

