Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) dropped 22.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 26,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,548,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

PXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -3.10.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Stock Price Down 22.6%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/pyxis-tankers-pxs-stock-price-down-22-6.html.

About Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.