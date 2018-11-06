Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for TJX Companies Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on TJX. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

TJX Companies stock opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $113.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 114,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

