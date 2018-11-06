Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Lowered by Analyst

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

NXGN stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.