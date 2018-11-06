Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Insulet Co. (PODD) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Insulet to $115.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of PODD opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -182.17 and a beta of 1.67. Insulet has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Insulet’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000.

In related news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $52,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $98,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,943 shares of company stock valued at $803,215. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

