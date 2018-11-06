Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (MKL) Lowered by Analyst

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.05.

Get Markel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price target on Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,265.25.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,098.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,020.00 and a twelve month high of $1,228.32. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 636.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total transaction of $119,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.90, for a total value of $239,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,440 shares in the company, valued at $124,014,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,675 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.