QCR Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $37.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $591.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 12.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $35,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $90,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

