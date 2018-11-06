Qiwi (QIWI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QIWI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Qiwi has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $13.06 on Friday. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $587.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Qiwi had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $17.70 EPS. Qiwi’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qiwi will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Qiwi during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Qiwi during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Qiwi during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Qiwi during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Qiwi by 94.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

