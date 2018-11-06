Quark Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $125.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 256,890,412 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

