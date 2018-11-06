Quotient Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (XQN)

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Quotient has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $262.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quotient has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quotient coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007208 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026930 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00301772 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001495 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Quotient

Quotient is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quotient

Quotient can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quotient should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quotient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

