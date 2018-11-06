Radius Health (RDUS) PT Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Radius Health from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.14.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 123.08% and a negative net margin of 346.67%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Radius Health’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 169,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $3,527,831.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,460,913 shares in the company, valued at $134,580,817.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,590,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,498,923.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,631. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 30.5% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.