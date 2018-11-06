Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.78 and last traded at $127.79. Approximately 5,411,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 1,045,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 20.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.9% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

