Rawcoin (XRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rawcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Rawcoin has a market cap of $5,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00260412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.47 or 0.10320355 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Rawcoin Profile

Rawcoin is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official website is rawcoin.co.

Rawcoin Coin Trading

Rawcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

