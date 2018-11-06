Raymond James Increases Hill-Rom (HRC) Price Target to $105.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of HRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.46. 7,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,594. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $148,571,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $19,352,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 206,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 32.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $10,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

