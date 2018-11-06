Rayonier Inc. to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Rayonier in a report released on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.43. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.15%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

