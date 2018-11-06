Raytheon (RTN) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a media sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Raytheon’s score:

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.08.

Raytheon stock opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raytheon (RTN) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Study Finds” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/raytheon-rtn-getting-very-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.