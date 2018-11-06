Raytheon (RTN) Receives $231.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.08.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 11.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth $9,051,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 13.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,253,000 after acquiring an additional 283,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $184.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

