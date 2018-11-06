Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Procter & Gamble (PG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

11/6/2018 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Procter & Gamble outpaced the industry in a month. This can be attributed to the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom lines came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate with the latter marking its 14th straight beat. Moreover, earnings grew year over year though sales remained flat, largely due to adverse currency fluctuations – which acted as a major deterrent in the first quarter and is likely to remain a concern in the second quarter. Also, the company has been witnessing strained margins for last few quarters owing to higher commodity and shipping costs, adverse currency, increased business investments and aggressive pricing from private-label products. Soft baby care business is also a concern. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on improving productivity and cost savings to boost margins. Its focus on product improvement, packaging and marketing initiatives remain encouraging.”

10/24/2018 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2018 – Procter & Gamble was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Procter & Gamble was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/22/2018 – Procter & Gamble was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Procter & Gamble was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procter & Gamble lagged the industry year to date as it is witnessing strained margins owing to increased commodity and shipping costs, adverse currency, higher business investments and aggressive pricing from private-label products amid intense competition. Moreover, sales remain muted due to weak demand and lower prices. While the company expects recently announced price increases to help rebound sales and margins, analysts’ fear of impacts on demand and consumption. Also, softness in the grooming and baby care businesses remains concerns. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 marking its 13th consecutive beat. The company’s focus on product improvement, packaging and marketing initiatives, and productivity cost-savings plan bodes well. Further, it is benefiting from higher demand for skincare products, along with fabric and home care products.”

10/8/2018 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Procter & Gamble surpassed the industry in the last three months driven by an impressive earnings surprise history, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 marking its 13th consecutive beat. The company’s focus on product improvement, packaging and marketing initiatives, and productivity cost-savings plan bodes well. Further, it is benefiting from higher demand for skincare products, along with fabric and home care products. However, the company is witnessing strained margins owing to increased commodity and shipping costs, adverse currency, higher business investments and aggressive pricing from private-label products amid intense competition. Moreover, sales remain muted due to weak demand and lower prices. While the company expects recently announced price increases to help rebound sales and margins, analysts’ fear of impacts on demand and consumption. Also, softness in the grooming and baby care businesses remains concerns.”

10/4/2018 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. 8,857,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,560. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Procter & Gamble Co alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $161,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,519.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $233,718.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,477 shares of company stock worth $6,125,522. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.